TCEB launches campaign to re-energize Pattaya MICE sector

Pattaya joined forces with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau and Eastern Economic Corridor for a new exhibition master plan called “Thailand LOG-IN Events” to re-energize business travel.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya joined Eastern Economic Corridor Deputy Secretary Kanet Wangpaijit and Pattaya tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai for the Sept. 25 launch at the Grand Centerpoint Pattaya hotel.

TCEB’s vision for the Thailand LOG-IN Events is to collaborate to encourage tourism industry stakeholders to enhance their new profiles or create meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions in Pattaya and the East.

The master plan includes support from the TCEB and related government agencies to stimulate the growth of logistics and infrastructures with the extra five advanced industries: Next-generation automotive, automation and robotics, food processing, medical and comprehensive healthcare, and defense and disaster management.

The master plan’s expanding support criteria is campaign-based, city-based, and country-based. Campaign-based support is for industry stakeholders who expand their new profiles or create shows in Thailand.

City-based support is for expanding the new profiles or creating shows in Pattaya or the EEC zone.

Country-based support enhances cooperation between government and organizers who organize trade shows with profiles that align with the government’s industry focus.

Loading…

As a TCEB “MICE City,” Pattaya offers multiple support packages, such as “Pattaya City Welcome.” It includes a venue at the Eastern National Indoor Stadium, discounted rental, advertising, local media and business networking, facilitation, VIP treatment for selected visitors and more.

Finally, the government plans to develop U-Tapao Airport into Thailand’s 3rd international airport linking travel networks with a high-speed train linking Don Muang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airport, which is expected to open in 2023.







