An older Dutchman who went for a swim on Pattaya Beach never returned, with his body found floating near Walking Street.







The body of Johannes Maria van Schaik, 74, was pulled ashore by marine rescue officers Sept. 25. There were no apparent indications of why he died.



Wife Sukjai Bungauthm, 41, said she became worried after Van Schalk didn’t return many hours after saying he was going for a swim.

