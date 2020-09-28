Thailand CSA to meet on long-stay visa details Tuesday

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Tuesday will vote on final details of the new “Special Tourist Visa” aimed at long-stay visitors.

At a Saturday news conference, Prime Minister’s Office spokeswoman Trisulee Trisaranakul covered the gamut of topics surrounding the partial reopening of Thailand’s borders to tourists ranging from coronavirus-prevention measures to quarantine durations.

She confirmed that the first set of 300 long-term tourists will be eligible to fly by charter flight or private jet to Phuket on Oct. 1 with a second group of 300 eligible to enter Oct. 8. The Special Tourist Visa allows for only 1,200 tourists a month.

All STV visitors must remain in alternative state quarantine at their expense for 14 days, cannot leave the province for 21 days and must undergo several rounds of coronavirus testing.

Trisulee said a suggested change in quarantine length to just seven days proposed by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has not been approved. It will be discussed on Sept. 28.









She told the media that enough safety precautions are being taken that the government is confident the entry of a minuscule number of tourists will not lead to a Covid-19 “second wave.”

