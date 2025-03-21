TAGTHAi Pattaya Pass integration to boost tourism and sports activities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet discussed the integration of the TAGTHAi Pattaya Pass application into tourism and sports events with the team from Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Company Limited, who presented the details of the initiative.

The TAGTHAi platform, Thailand’s official tourism app, offers the TAGTHAi Pattaya Pass, a feature allowing tourists to purchase a pass that provides unlimited access to participating attractions, restaurants, and shops for a set number of days. Popular venues such as the Sanctuary of Truth, Dolphin Show, Ripley’s Museum, Ramayana Water Park, and Café Tok Muek Tapia are among the participants, with over 20 more businesses involved. The initiative aims to support Pattaya’s tourism industry and Thailand’s overall tourism growth.



Recognizing Pattaya’s potential as a hub for events such as music festivals, sports activities, and other attractions, the team discussed future collaborations for 2025, focusing on sports events that align with the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year. The goal is to enhance tourism experiences, making them more accessible and affordable for both Thai and international visitors. The pass will allow users to conveniently explore various shops and attractions by scanning QR codes, stimulating the local economy and ensuring the benefits are felt across communities in Pattaya.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that the development of the TAGTHAi application will significantly enhance tourism and community economic growth. He expressed his full support for the initiative and assigned the relevant tourism officials to collaborate with the team to create tailored content for different target groups, ensuring the activities align with Pattaya’s tourism objectives.























