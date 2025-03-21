Pattaya focuses on E-Sports to foster youth potential and career growth with activities throughout the year

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a meeting on March 20 with key officials, including Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat, City Secretary Phumpipat Kamolnat, Assistant Secretary Phitthaya Piromeon, and School Director of Pattaya 11, Sornchai Kemkheng. They welcomed representatives from Steam of Things, led by Dr. Kritsanai Charoenchit, who introduced the concept of E-sports activities aimed at enhancing youth engagement.



The proposed initiative will use Pattaya 11 School as a pilot project to encourage students to utilize their free time productively. It will also focus on developing the skills of young E-sports athletes, with continuous activities throughout the year.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the significance of online gaming and the rise of E-sports, which has gained widespread popularity among children and youth. He pointed out that E-sports is not just a game but a rapidly growing industry generating substantial revenue. With its accessibility through online networks, E-sports offers great potential for career development, contributing to Pattaya’s economy and Thailand’s overall growth.























