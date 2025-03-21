Homeless woman claims Pattaya officials abandoned her on roadside outside town

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officers from Huai Yai Police Station inspected a homeless individual who had been sleeping on a traffic island along Chonburi Rural Road 2081, where it intersects with National Highway 331 in Banglamung District, East Pattaya. Authorities feared for her safety due to the high volume of fast-moving traffic in the area.

The woman was identified as Ms. Lak (surname withheld), 47 years old. She was found in a disheveled state, sitting and lying on the traffic island with a large pile of belongings beside her. She presented her identification documents to officials and claimed that she had been detained by authorities in Pattaya after being reported as a homeless person. According to her account, officials allegedly questioned her about the amount of money in her possession before taking her to an isolated roadside area near a garbage dump and leaving her there at night.



Fearing for her safety in the dark and desolate location, she walked towards the traffic island, believing it to be a safer place under the streetlights.

Authorities persuaded Ms. Lak to relocate for her own safety and to prevent potential traffic hazards. However, the incident has sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning whether officials truly abandoned a homeless woman in such an unsafe location. If her claims are verified, such actions would be deemed highly unethical and inhumane. Concerned citizens are urging higher authorities to investigate the matter and determine whether city officials were involved in the alleged mistreatment.























