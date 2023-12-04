Swiss man falls to his death from Pattaya condo

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Swiss national was found dead after falling from the 6th floor of a condominium building in Pattaya on the morning of December 3. The incident is believed to be a suicide, as the victim had a history of depression and previous suicide attempts.

Police said that there were no signs of a struggle or property disturbance in the victim’s room, and the door was left ajar. They suspect that Mr. Werner may have walked out of his room and used the fire escape door before jumping. No witnesses observed the fall, but hotel staff discovered him in a pool of blood.







The police also learned from the victim’s friends that he had suffered from depression and had attempted suicide before by injuring himself and overdosing on pills. They said that he had recently closed a joint venture bar business, which may have added to his stress levels.

The police are conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact cause and motive of the incident. They are examining the CCTV footage and interviewing the witnesses to shed light on the circumstances leading to the tragic end of Mr. Scheidegger’s life.



























