Trat’s coral reefs and marine life in good health

TRAT, Thailand – The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center in Trat Province organized a marine exploration and conservation activity on December 3, focusing on surveying underwater ecosystems and addressing environmental concerns, including marine debris collection.







Military personnel actively participated in deploying vessels for exploration, with a special emphasis on coral reefs in popular tourist destinations, Koh Mak and Koh Kood. Survey results revealed a positive state of the coral reefs and underwater ecosystems, with minimal marine debris found. This outcome not only supports sustainable marine resource management but also bodes well for the local tourism industry.



























