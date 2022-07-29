Ex-barber dresses as mythical pig to sell crispy meals in Pattaya

A Pattaya pork vendor increased his sales by dressing up as his product.

Seksit Chimpalee, 44, dressed up in a “tue poikai” (heavenly general reborn as a pig in Chinese folklore) costume and popped his trunk open outside Sawang Boriboon Wittaya School on Soi Nernplubwan July 26 to hawk his “Hong Kong crispy pork with yummy sauce”. A sign told buyers to kick him if they didn’t find the pork delicious.







Seksit said he previously owned a hair salon with his wife in Sriracha, but the business suffered badly in the past two years. So he took a cooking class to start a new, higher-paying career.

Porky’s child attends the Sawang Boriboon School, so he decided to dress up in the cartoon costume and hawked 10 kilograms of crispy pork to parents, teachers and kids to generate new business. The crispy pork sold out in two hours.

He now will sell his pork from 3:30-6 p.m. outside the school on weekdays and at Srimummuang Market in Laem Chabang on weekends.



































