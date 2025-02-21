Swiss man arrested for indecency in Pattaya, blacklisted from re-entry

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officers from Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division and Chonburi Immigration Bureau arrested a 67-year-old Swiss national, identified as Rudolf, in Pattaya. He was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court for committing indecent acts against a nine-year-old girl in 2022.

The arrest follows a directive from national police authorities to monitor foreign nationals involved in illegal activities. After an investigation confirmed his continued residence in Pattaya, police tracked him down and detained him on Thappraya Road in South Pattaya.







Following his arrest, authorities immediately revoked his visa and transferred him to the Immigration Bureau’s detention center for deportation. He has also been placed on Thailand’s immigration blacklist, permanently barring him from re-entering the country.

Thai officials emphasized their commitment to removing foreign individuals involved in crimes that threaten public safety, social stability, or the country’s international reputation.































