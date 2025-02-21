Pattaya residents stunned by surprise digging – Roadwork at Soi Siam Country Club railway crossing causes disruptions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local residents are questioning the ongoing road excavation at the Soi Siam Country Club railway crossing, East Pattaya, which has caused significant inconvenience. The construction began without prior notice and has no clear completion date. Commuters are advised to avoid the area during rush hours if possible.

Frustrated citizens have voiced their concerns, with some expressing doubts about the management of the project. One resident questioned the ability of the mayors of Nongprue and Pattaya to manage the situation, suggesting that the head of the engineering department should be replaced due to an apparent lack of control over contractors. They pointed out that while public infrastructure is being ruined, private properties remain unaffected.







Others raised concerns about the long-term quality of the roads, fearing that they would be left with potholes and uneven surfaces once the excavation is completed.

A business owner nearby voiced frustration, noting that the excavation has caused dust to cover her restaurant, forcing her to close and lose income while still having to pay rent. She questioned who would take responsibility for the financial losses caused by the construction.

Finally, many residents expressed disappointment over the recurring excavation at the same location year after year, suggesting that better coordination is needed to avoid repeated disruptions.











































