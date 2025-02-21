Pattaya takes a step toward sustainability – Mayor discusses installing solar rooftop systems at City Hall

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the morning of February 20, 2025, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed representatives from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) at Pattaya City Hall.

Led by Samak Wongwaipanit, Assistant Governor of PEA Region 2 (Central), the meeting focused on installing solar rooftop systems at City Hall to reduce energy consumption and promote Pattaya as a green tourism city.

The initiative aligns with the “Better Pattaya” policy to enhance the city’s environment and quality of life for residents.































