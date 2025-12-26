Pattaya authorities enforce sidewalk rules, ticket cars blocking pedestrian paths

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers cracked down on vehicles obstructing sidewalks, issuing a ticket to a white Honda Jazz parked on South Pattaya Road on December 25. The action is part of ongoing efforts by the city’s enforcement team to keep pedestrian pathways safe and accessible.







Officials documented the violation, proceeded with legal action, and issued a fine at the Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Center. The move underscores the city’s commitment to pedestrian rights and orderly traffic management.

Locals have welcomed the enforcement, noting that similar violations are common in other areas. Some residents expressed frustration over traffic congestion caused by construction and road repairs, urging authorities to maintain vigilance to prevent blockages and improve overall traffic flow.



































