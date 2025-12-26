Pattaya bustles with festive cheer on Christmas Eve

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya came alive on Christmas Eve as tourists and locals flooded the city’s famous Walking Street, soaking up the festive atmosphere. Colorful lights, lively music, and vibrant beer bars marked the return of holiday celebrations after a quieter period, creating a cheerful scene for visitors from around the world.

Crowds of tourists were seen strolling along the bustling street, stopping to take photos, enjoy street performances, and soak in the city’s unique nightlife. Santa decorations, sparkling Christmas trees, and holiday-themed shows added to the joyful mood, making the evening feel like a true celebration.







City police deployed extra personnel to ensure public safety, managing the crowds and keeping the festivities smooth and enjoyable. Authorities emphasized that safety measures would remain in place throughout the holiday season to allow everyone to celebrate worry-free.

Tourists and locals alike expressed excitement at seeing Pattaya’s nightlife return to full color, with many planning to continue the festivities well into the night.



































