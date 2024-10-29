Pattaya Halloween Trend – Thai ghost costumes take center stage, bringing boon to makeup artists and costume rentals

By Pattaya Mail
0
183
This Halloween, traditional Thai ghost costumes, especially the iconic phi nang ram (ghost dancer), are all the rage in Pattaya, with costume rentals and makeup artists busier than ever.

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Halloween approaches, a unique trend is sweeping Pattaya, where traditional Thai ghost costumes—especially the iconic phi nang ram (ghost dancer)—are in high demand. This shift has makeup artists and costume rental shops busier than ever, with many locals and tourists eager to embody a ghostly look rooted in Thai culture.

Narong Malison, known as “Kru Chai” in the community and the owner of KC Dance Studio in Bang Lamung, Pattaya, shared insights into this year’s Halloween craze. With extensive experience in entertainment, makeup artistry, and costume rental, he notes that requests for traditional Thai ghost makeup, particularly the phi nang ram style, have increased significantly. He believes this is due to recent media portrayals of Thai folklore, inspiring people to bring a cultural twist to their Halloween costumes.

This cultural trend has boosted the costume rental business as well, with traditional Thai outfits being a top choice this season. Besides Halloween, Kru Chai expects a busy schedule as similar demand often continues into the year-end festivities, events, and exhibitions.



For those interested in joining the Halloween celebrations with a uniquely Thai twist, KC Dance Studio provides comprehensive makeup and costume services. Kru Chai can be contacted via Facebook at Narong Malison, Pattaya Makeup Artist, KC Dance Studio, or by phone at 090-9283347.

