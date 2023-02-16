SUV lands on nose after crashing into Pattaya highway guardrails

It takes skill to crash an SUV so it lands vertically on its nose. It takes luck to have not been killed doing it.

Police and rescue personnel were amazed and bemused to arrive below Highway 7 near the Mabprachan Reservoir around 11 p.m. Feb. 13 to find a white Fortuner leaning straight up against a steel highway sign structure.







The precarious balance of the SUV, and the fact the driver was trapped in the upside down car, made rescuing driver Metee Sanyodkum, 56, difficult. But he was freed and discovered to be mostly unhurt. He was given emergency first aid and rushed to a nearby hospital.

There were no witnesses and the Fortuner’s dashcam was broken, but somehow the Fortuner lost control, drove into the highway guardrails, flipped over and landed nose down on the ground leaning against the multi-pillared highway sign support.



























