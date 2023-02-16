Pattaya woman stabbed in neck by jealous lover

A Pattaya woman was injured when she was stabbed in the neck by her jealous boyfriend.

The unidentified 36-year-old Samut Prakan native was bleeding from the back of the neck and sent to a local hospital after the 10 p.m. Feb. 13 attack at the Sofia Apartments.

Police arrested an unidentified 37-year-old Chaiyaphum man for the assault.







The victim said her boyfriend had caught her chatting romantically with another man and a furious argument ensued. Her 14-year-old son said the boyfriend threatened his mother with a pair of scissors and he ran for help. He returned to find her stabbed.

Police said the boyfriend said he only meant to threaten the woman and the stabbing was accidental.



























