Indian tourist cuts across road, motorcyclist seriously injured in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 41-year-old woman from Buriram province was seriously injured after her motorcycle lost control and crashed on Pattaya Beach Road early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at around 3.40am on December 20, when Pattaya City Police received a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries on the beach road. Rescue volunteers were dispatched to the scene.







At the location, city special affairs officers were managing traffic as vehicles continued to pass intermittently. A black Honda Click motorcycle was found overturned in the middle of the road with minor damage. Nearby, the rider, identified as Ms Sirirat, 41, was lying on the road in severe pain, suffering from intense leg pain, chest tightness, and multiple abrasions. Rescue workers provided first aid before rushing her to Pattaya Bhattamakhun Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police that the injured rider was travelling normally when an Indian tourist suddenly crossed the road at close range. Startled, the rider attempted to brake and swerve, causing the motorcycle to lose balance and crash.



Ms Sirirat later confirmed that she was riding back to her accommodation when the tourist abruptly stepped into her path, leaving her unable to maintain control despite braking.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses as part of the investigation to determine legal responsibility.



































