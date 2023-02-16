Nothing says Valentine’s Day in Pattaya like condom vending machines

Nothing says Valentine’s Day in Pattaya than a condom vending machine.

National Health Service Organization Dr. Jadet Thammtataree, Dr. Apirat Katanyutanon, Chonburi’s chief medical officer, and Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet unveiled the “Safe Love” machine at Bali Hai Pier Feb. 14.

The dispenser’s availability was hailed as an achievement in ensuring people’s rights, good health and disease prevention.







Medical professionals dispensed oral contraceptive pills and condoms for free to those covered by the Universal Coverage Scheme. People under the Social Security Scheme and Government Officer Scheme must wait for an official announcement.

The NHSO said more vending machines would be set up around Pattaya.



























