Pattaya’s Soi Siam Country Club Road resurfacing nears completion with final manhole adjustments

PATTAYA, Thailand – Motorists passing through Phornprapanimit Road or Soi Siam Country Club in Pattaya may notice construction crews carefully cutting around manhole covers in recent days. Authorities have assured the public that there is no cause for concern, as this work represents the final stage of a road resurfacing project designed to ensure a smooth and durable driving surface.

After the new asphalt was laid, engineers returned to adjust the manhole covers so they sit perfectly level with the road surface. This process allows the covers and the asphalt to blend seamlessly, eliminating bumps, dips, and the risk of vehicles striking uneven manholes while driving.







City officials explained that paving the road first and adjusting the manhole covers afterward is a standard engineering technique. If manholes are raised or adjusted before asphalt paving, paving machines cannot operate smoothly, often resulting in an uneven road surface. By resurfacing first and fine-tuning the manhole levels afterward, workers can achieve millimeter-level precision.

Proper leveling also helps prevent repeated impact from vehicles, which can damage both the manhole structures and vehicle suspension systems over time. In addition, laying asphalt in one continuous stretch improves bonding across the road surface, reducing weak joints and extending the road’s lifespan.

Authorities thanked residents and road users for their patience during the construction period, emphasizing that the temporary inconvenience is aimed at delivering safer, smoother, and longer-lasting roads for the community.











































