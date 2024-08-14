Suspicious suitcases causes alarm in Sattahip, resolved without incident

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A suspicious suitcase left abandoned under a pedestrian bridge on Sukhumvit Road, near a shopping mall in Sattahip, caused alarm among locals, fearing it might contain explosives.







Pol. Col. Thanapon Klinkesorn, Superintendent of Sattahip Police Station, quickly arrived at the scene, cordoning off the area and requesting assistance from the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit. The presence of law enforcement and the EOD team drew a crowd of concerned onlookers.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing two suitcases left under the bridge for several hours on August 12. Initially, they assumed the owner would return to collect them, but as time passed without any sign of the owner, their concern grew, prompting them to notify the police.

As the EOD unit prepared to conduct their investigation, a young woman emerged from the nearby shopping mall and identified herself as the owner of the suitcases. Upon inspection, the police found only clothing and personal items inside the luggage.

The woman, visibly shaken by the situation, explained that she had placed her luggage under the bridge while waiting for a friend to pick her up. She had then gone inside the mall to pass the time. Apologizing for the confusion and alarm she had unintentionally caused, the situation was quickly resolved without further incident.



































