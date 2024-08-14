Bangkok launches campaign against giving cash to beggars

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is launching a campaign to discourage the public from giving cash to beggars, citing a national increase in beggar numbers. Set to begin this Friday (Aug 16) at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center, the initiative aims to educate the public on the complexities of the beggar issue, including the risks of trafficking and the involvement of beggars in illegal activities.







During the campaign launch, information pamphlets will be distributed in multiple languages across key areas in Bangkok. The campaign stresses the need for regulatory and legal measures to manage the beggar population. It also seeks to shift public sentiment towards more structured support mechanisms rather than direct cash aid.







Recent data from the ministry highlights a 20% increase in beggar numbers this year, totaling 506 individuals identified on the streets, with the majority being Thai nationals. The rise is seen predominantly in major cities and tourist hubs such as Bangkok, Chon Buri, and Chiang Mai. The campaign will also address the recurring presence of beggars who repeatedly return to the streets despite previous interventions. (NNT)





































