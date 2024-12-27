Suspects arrested for stealing 60 meters of electrical cable behind Pattaya Indoor Stadium

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai instructed relevant officials to meet with investigators after locals reported that two male suspects had stolen 60 meters of electrical cable from behind the Pattaya Indoor Sports Stadium on December 25. The stolen cable, valued at approximately 27,000 baht, was taken by the culprits without authorization.

Following the tip-off, officers from Huay Yai Police Station’s investigative unit conducted an investigation at the scene and successfully apprehended the suspects. The authorities are now proceeding with legal action.



Many local citizens have shared their frustrations, with one commenting, “The punishment should be severe. These thieves are stealing public property.

There are also people illegally cutting power lines and grounding wires from transformers, then burning them in remote areas near the Pattaya court. They do this multiple times a day. I’ve reported this to the police, but they said there’s nothing they can do, which is discouraging. The police don’t seem interested in taking action, leaving us to breathe in toxic smoke every day around Soi Pattaya Park. Maybe the Mayor of Pattaya should look into this.”







Another resident added, “Can we see the thieves’ faces? Our office has been robbed five times, and we’re currently chasing down the criminals.”

These comments highlight ongoing concerns about rising theft and vandalism in the area, with locals calling for stronger enforcement and support from authorities.

































