Pattaya tourist police spread holiday cheer by distributing sweets and promoting safety app

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police took to Walking Street to ensure the safety of tourists during the Christmas festivities on December 25. The officers, dressed as Santa Claus, distributed sweets to tourists and promoted the Thailand Tourist Police app, which allows users to report incidents and share locations across Thailand.



The streets were lively with both Thai and foreign visitors dressed in festive red and green outfits, enjoying the holiday season. Local businesses also joined in by decorating their establishments and organizing Christmas activities. The officers used this opportunity to engage with tourists, offering safety tips while adding a fun element to the celebrations by handing out sweets.

Additionally, the tourist police encouraged visitors to download the Thailand Tourist Police Application (TTPB-APP), which allows users to contact the police, report emergencies, and share locations online for quick assistance. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure the safety and security of both local and international visitors during the holiday season.







































