Survivor of deadly Mountain B Club fire haunted by traumatic experience

Pattaya, Thailand – It has been a year since the heart-wrenching incident that unfolded at Mountain B Club, an entertainment venue in Sattahip District, forever changing the lives of countless families. On August 5, 2022, a fire erupted on the club’s ceiling, fueled by sparks igniting foam-based sound-absorbing material. The inferno spread swiftly, creating chaos as panic-stricken revelers scrambled towards the exits, resulting in 26 people losing their lives and more than 50 others sustaining injuries.







One of the victims, a 25-year-old Vietnamese woman named Dinh Kim Le, experienced the full brunt of the tragedy, suffering severe burns covering a large portion of her body. Kim fought for her life for nearly a year, enduring numerous hospital stays at Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital and Somdej Phra Boromma Ratchathewi Na Siracha Hospital, with medical bills totaling over 3.6 million baht. Her challenging road to recovery has been emotionally and financially draining for both Kim and her family.







Before the incident, Kim had been traveling between Thailand and Vietnam for years, pursuing a livelihood. Now, her inability to work and the mounting medical expenses have put immense strain on her family. The ongoing struggle to cope with the financial burden has led them to seek assistance from the public to cover Kim’s medical bills and support her recovery.

For months, Kim endured excruciating pain due to the effects of morphine, but her resilient spirit kept her fighting. Although she is now receiving treatment at home, her physical limitations have made it incredibly difficult for her to carry on with her life as before. Feeling helpless and overwhelmed, Kim has faced moments of despair, contemplating suicide during her darkest times.







Adding to the family’s distress, the nightclub owner’s financial assistance has been minimal, far from adequate to address their substantial debts. With medical bills amounting to almost 4 million baht, they have turned to the generosity of the public for support. To facilitate contributions, they have set up an account at Krungsri Bank under the name “Mr. Long Van Dinh,” Kim’s brother. For those wishing to extend a helping hand, the account number is: 628-1-195973







While the legal proceedings surrounding the tragedy continue, the incident stands as an agonizing reminder of the utmost importance of safety measures in entertainment establishments. Kim’s story has resonated deeply with the local Vietnamese community and beyond, inspiring compassion and solidarity among those who have rallied behind her during this trying period.

















