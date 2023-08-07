Bangkok solves worsening issue of stray cats

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is taking action to assist the Min Buri Cat Shelter in addressing the worsening issue of stray cats in the capital.

According to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, there are nearly 400 cats currently residing at the shelter. He added that the BMA is sending their public health veterinary team to provide preliminary care and health check-ups for the felines.







The Bangkok governor emphasized the need for regular health checks and medical treatment at the Public Health Center 43 in Min Buri district. He also encouraged members of the public to adopt or provide other assistance, such as donations for food and medication.

To help tackle the problem of stray animals in the city, the BMA has constructed cat shelters at the controlling and sheltering center for dogs in Prawet district. When completed, these shelters will have a combined capacity to house 400 animals.







The governor acknowledged that addressing the issue of strays in the capital is a challenging task as their populations continue to grow.

At present, City Hall is focusing its effort on providing sterilizations and vaccinations to control stray populations and prevent the possible spread of communicable diseases. (NNT)

















