SUP Addict Championship scores big at Pattaya Beach Games 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – The SUP Addict Championship X Pattaya Beach Games 2024 took centre stage at Jomtien Beach on September 1, drawing participants and spectators for a day of thrilling competition. As a highlight of the annual Pattaya Beach Games, the event showcased the vibrant energy of beach sports in the region.

The SUP Addict Championship featured six categories: Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Boys (under 15), Girls (under 15), Boys (under 10), and Girls (under 10). Starting at 6:30 a.m. and running until 1:00 p.m., the competitions provided intense and fun-filled action, with athletes battling it out on the water while onlookers cheered from the shore.







Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad presided over the awards ceremony, celebrating the winners’ achievements. The ceremony was attended by key figures such as Aek Boonsawad, President of the Wing Foil Club Pattaya, members of the Pattaya Stand-Up Paddle Board Club, and Manit Kanthakan, President of the Jomtien Beach Umbrella Club. Their attendance highlighted the strong community support and the growing popularity of beach sports in Pattaya.

The Pattaya Beach Games 2024 also featured an Eco Run race, which concluded on August 31, promoting both athleticism and environmental awareness. The excitement continued throughout the day with finals in beach tennis and beach volleyball, leading to a closing ceremony and awards presentation that marked the end of a successful series of events.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad remarked, “The SUP Addict Championship and the broader Pattaya Beach Games 2024 not only displayed impressive athletic talent but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and community spirit, reinforcing Pattaya’s reputation as a hub for beach sports and outdoor activities.”





































