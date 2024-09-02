Porsche crash in East Pattaya claims motorcyclist’s life

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of September 1, a brand new Porsche Panamera collided with a motorbike on Chaiyaphruek 2 Road in Huay Yai Sub-district, East Pattaya, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist.

The motorbike rider, identified as 23-year-old Cambodian construction worker Mr Oun, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was found amidst the wreckage of the motorcycle.







Approximately 100 meters from the crash site, the red license-plated Porsche Panamera, valued at over 10 million baht, was discovered on the opposite side of the road. The vehicle’s front wheel had detached, and the front driver’s side was extensively damaged. The driver, Pitchayapong S, 37, was at the scene and provided a statement to the police.

Pitchayapong reported that he was driving straight on Chaiyaphruek 2 Road when he heard a loud crash, which triggered his car’s airbags. He claimed not to have seen the motorcycle and was uncertain about how the collision occurred. After losing control, his car skidded along the road.

Pitchayapong contacted authorities after discovering the fatality. Pol. Maj. Col. Pracharak Suriya, an investigator with the Huay Yai Police Station expressed doubt regarding Pitchayapong’s account and took him into custody for a blood alcohol test at a local hospital. CCTV footage from the area will be reviewed to determine the cause of the accident.

Mr Oun’s body was transported to Banglamung Hospital by rescue personnel and will be held there until his family provides the necessary documentation for funeral rites.





































