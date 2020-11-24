Sunshine covers Pattaya, refreshment available on opposite side of the road for beach goers

Pattaya is hot and humid and expected to be warm in the coming days. The sky is forecast to be clear from Wednesday on with isolated rain in some areas. Shops and street carts selling refreshment are available throughout the day on the opposite side of the roads at Pattaya and Jomtien beaches.







The temperature hits 32-34 °C in the afternoon. Stronger winds at the speed of 15-35 km/hour. Onshore wave height is below 1 meter and 1-2 meter offshore.Sunshine is forecast to be back to Pattaya on Wednesday through Sunday.









Pattaya still sees smoky haze covering its town and extending to the bay.

Reminder: The coming weekend (Nov 27-28) there will be ‘Pattaya Fireworks Festival’, one of the major public events in this year’s short list.

The City hall is giving the public sets of the lengthy firework exhibitions starting from 7 p.m. on wards on both days. Breaks and entertainment will be in between of each show. Intermediate performances include boxing shows, traditional drums shows, school marching bands, as well as live music and entertainment performed by young Thai singers and bands.

And again this year the Miss Tiffany’s Universe pageant contest that is giving opportunities to 30 transgender finalists to show off their beauty and talents on the stage at Tiffany’s Show Theatre Pattaya to win the crown and prizes is set on Saturday night Nov 28.

