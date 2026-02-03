Shocking scene on Pattaya road as man clings to moving car claiming vehicle theft

PATTAYA, Thailand – Reporters inspected the area beneath the Motorway Route 7 Section 5 overpass inbound to Pattaya at around 9:00 p.m. on February 1 following the circulation of a disturbing video on social media. The clip showed a middle-aged man clinging to the hood of a moving sedan as it continued driving without stopping, creating a frightening situation for other road users.

According to the video, the man was seen holding on to the front of the car while it continued along Route 7 toward Sukhumvit Road and central Pattaya, leaving motorists and bystanders shocked by the dangerous scene unfolding on a public road.







The Facebook user who recorded and shared the clip wrote that the man claimed his car had been stolen. The post stated that the vehicle had initially been left stopped on the motorway before the man jumped onto the car and continued clinging to it as it headed toward central Pattaya, urging others who saw the vehicle to help stop it. The post quickly spread across social media.

Reporters later spoke with Phongsathon, 19, a motorcycle taxi rider who was near the scene at the time. He said he first noticed the man clinging to the front of the car from the motorway overpass. The vehicle later slowed and briefly stopped slightly past his motorcycle taxi stand. He and his friends tried to run over to help but were unable to reach the car in time, as the driver suddenly accelerated and fled, despite the man still hanging onto the front.

Phongsathon added that he considered following the car on his motorcycle to see what happened next, but he had a passenger to deliver and could not pursue it. He said the true details of the incident, including whether the car had actually been stolen, remain unclear.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or further damage. Authorities are expected to review the video footage and gather witness statements to determine the facts surrounding the incident.



































