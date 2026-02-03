‘Drink to forget, found on the footpath’ Pattaya officers step in to ensure woman’s safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers responded to a welfare concern after a Thai woman was found intoxicated and asleep on a sidewalk along South Pattaya Road on February 2.

According to officials from Pattaya City’s municipal enforcement unit, officers on routine patrol noticed the woman lying on the footpath and immediately stopped to check on her condition, concerned for her safety and the risk of potential harm from passing traffic or other dangers.







The officers gently woke the woman and conducted an initial safety assessment. She regained consciousness, was able to communicate clearly, and did not show signs of injury. The woman told officers that she was intoxicated but felt well enough to take care of herself and requested to return to her accommodation on her own.

After ensuring that she was fully aware, stable, and not in immediate danger, officers allowed her to leave, while reminding her to prioritize her safety. No further assistance or medical treatment was required.

Pattaya City officials reiterated that municipal officers regularly patrol key areas to look after residents and visitors, emphasizing a policy of care and prevention to ensure public safety and prevent people in vulnerable situations from being left unattended.



































