Prawns with bean sprouts

This was an original Chinese dish from Peking, so there’s more than just the duck; however, over the years has been progressively refined, to make it more of a western item these days. It is very flavorsome – just don’t overdo the tomato ketchup!







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Cooking Method

Wash the bean sprouts under cold water, then line a colander with paper towel and shake until dried.

Remove head and tail and shell of prawns, wash, dry on a paper towel and chop roughly into small pieces.

In the wok heat the oil and add the crushed garlic and stir-fry until golden brown, then scoop out the garlic and discard. Add the finely sliced chili, then the bean sprouts and stir-fry quickly for 30 seconds.

Now add the salt, vinegar, sugar, tomato ketchup, ginger root, chopped prawn and chicken stock. Bring quickly to the boil and leave for one minute.

Serve in a warmed dish with steamed jasmine rice.











