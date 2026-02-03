Emergency on Soi 6, Pattaya officers clear traffic as ambulance rushes seizing bar worker to hospital

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers and rescue workers responded swiftly to an emergency incident involving a young woman who suffered a seizure on Soi 6, one of the city’s busiest nightlife streets, on the night of February 2.

The incident occurred as crowds and traffic filled the area, prompting Pattaya City municipal officers to immediately step in and manage traffic conditions. Officers quickly cleared the roadway and coordinated with motorists to open a safe passage for an ambulance, ensuring the patient could receive urgent medical attention without delay.







According to officials, the woman, believed to be a bar worker in the area, suddenly collapsed and began experiencing seizure-like symptoms. Rescue personnel arrived promptly and provided first aid at the scene, carefully monitoring her condition while preparing her for transport.

After initial emergency treatment, the woman was transferred by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation and continued care. Her condition was not immediately disclosed, but authorities confirmed she was conscious during transport and receiving appropriate treatment.

Pattaya City officials praised the coordinated response between municipal officers and rescue teams, emphasizing the importance of rapid action in crowded entertainment zones to ensure public safety. The city reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining emergency readiness, particularly in high-traffic areas during nighttime hours.



































