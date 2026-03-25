Man wounded in neck after stranger joins drinking session in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night drinking session turned violent when a man was wounded in the neck during an altercation with a stranger in Pattaya in the early hours of March 24.

Rescue workers received a report at around 1:20 a.m. of a fight involving a sharp weapon behind the Deluxe Theatre on Thepprasit Road in South Pattaya. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station quickly arrived at the scene along with rescue personnel.

At the location, authorities found a 43-year-old Thai man with a deep neck wound believed to have been caused by a sharp object. Rescue workers administered first aid before rushing him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Police were able to detain the suspected attacker at the scene, a Thai man believed to be around 40–45 years old who appeared to be heavily intoxicated. When briefly questioned, the suspect claimed he had been provoked while he was cooking, though he was reportedly unable to clearly explain the incident.







Witnesses and the injured man told police they did not know the suspect and had never had any prior conflict with him. According to their accounts, the victim had been drinking when the suspect approached and asked to join the gathering.

Shortly afterward, the victim stood up to prepare food, and the suspect allegedly picked up a sharp object and suddenly attacked him, causing the neck injury.

Investigators from Pattaya City Police Station are continuing to gather evidence and question witnesses as legal proceedings against the suspect move forward.



































