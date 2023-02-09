Sunken Pattaya pirate ship salvaged

A pirate-themed café boat and restaurant that partially submerged last month has been salvaged and placed into drydock.

The double-deck Kra Kenian raft boat offering dining, live music, a karaoke room and squid fishing began taking on water Jan. 30 after being hit by waves driven by strong winds.







Pattaya Marine Department Director Eakaraj Kantaro said Feb. 7 said the ship, officially named the Thailand Explorer, was pumped out and refloated, then brought to a shipyard for inspection and repairs. The process took three days.

Eakaraj said no fuel or garbage was spilled by the vessel.





















