Sunken Pattaya pirate ship salvaged

By Pattaya Mail
It took 3 days for workers to pump out water from the partially sunk Kra Kenian tourist boat and refloated.

A pirate-themed café boat and restaurant that partially submerged last month has been salvaged and placed into drydock.
The double-deck Kra Kenian raft boat offering dining, live music, a karaoke room and squid fishing began taking on water Jan. 30 after being hit by waves driven by strong winds.



Pattaya Marine Department Director Eakaraj Kantaro said Feb. 7 said the ship, officially named the Thailand Explorer, was pumped out and refloated, then brought to a shipyard for inspection and repairs. The process took three days.
Eakaraj said no fuel or garbage was spilled by the vessel.

The pirate themed ship was brought to a shipyard for inspection and repairs. Fortunately, no fuel or garbage was spilled into the sea.








