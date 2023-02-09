Folding umbrella market in Samut Songkhram crowded with Chinese tourists

‘Folding umbrella market’ (Rom Hoop Market) or Mae Klong Railway Market is a local market in Samut Songkhram which is considered one of amazing unseen tourist attractions in Thailand.

It is the one of its kind and no any place like this in the world. The local residents commonly call Siang Tai (life-risking) Market because the trains will run through at the heart of the market.







The vendors have to rush to close their parasols and canvas that used to protect themselves against the sun. They also have to clear goods that will obstruct the coming train. Once the train passes, parasols and canvas will be reopened as goods are again put into their usual place next to the railroad. The practice is usual for vendors and local people, but not for tourists who will definitely find the scene exciting and enjoyable and want to see it with their eyes. After the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eased, Chinese tourists flock to witness this unseen tourist attraction.







After China reopened the country and resumed overseas group tours organized by travel agencies for Chinese citizens from February 6. Thailand is one of the 20 countries that China allows group tours to visit. The first batch of 40-member China tour group takes the direct flight from Guangzhou city with Spring Airlines, flight 9C7419 to Don Mueang airport.

Moreover, there are additional 90 Chinese tourists who travel with their own to Thailand. On Wednesday, the atmosphere at the Rom Hoop Market is robust with the group of tourists from China and other nationalities who are waiting to enjoy the amazing moments of the market.

While the train is arriving the market to stop at Mae Klong station, many of them are excited. Some of them use smart phones for live-streaming the event to show their friends the unseen attraction via the social media platforms. Some of the tourists take still pictures, some buy the fruits such as mangoes, rose apples and local dishes.







Mae Klong Railway Station manager Charoen Charoenpun, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) officials and tourist police are presented to facilitate and provide the security measures to the tourists. The tourists will be restricted to stand behind safety line drawn by the station. When the train stop at the station, there are some tourists that travel from Lat Yai station to get off the train at Mae Khlong station. This makes the station is crowded with many tourists.



Wednesday is the first day that the tour group from China visits the station so there is a huge group of Chinese tourists at Mae Khlong station. The officials at the station have to communicate and make announcements in four additional languages including English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese.







As the COVID-19 prevention measures are in place, the authorities ask for the cooperation from the visitors to wear face masks while alcohol-based hand sanitizer distributers are places to serve the tourists. Moreover, the tourist police are deployed to provide the security, safety and facilitation. (TNA)

































