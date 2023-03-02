TAT drives Thai tourism towards safe and sustainable travel

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the commencement of the submission process for the 14th Thailand Tourism Awards, a distinguished recognition for the travel industry’s brightest and best in Thailand.

The application period runs from March 1 to April 30, 2023, with the announcement of winners set for September 8, 2023. As a symbol of appreciation for responsible and sustainable tourism, the awards ceremony will be held on World Tourism Day on September 27.







TAT said it is committed to driving the Thai tourism industry towards safe and sustainable travel in accordance with Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economic Model and the Sustainable Tourism Goal, which aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year, two new categories have been added: Low Carbon and Sustainability and Tour Program. These categories will join the existing ones – Attraction, Accommodation, and Health and Wellness Tourism.







The categories feature Thailand Tourism Awards (Outstanding), Thailand Tourism Gold Awards (Excellence), and Hall of Fame Awards for entries that have won three consecutive Thailand Tourism Gold Awards. The selection and judging process are classified under three concepts: sustainable tourism, safety and health administration, and tourist interest.







The biannual Thailand Tourism Awards serve as a catalyst for winners, who benefit by leveraging the publicity and increased interest in their products that help drive business development. The winners are invited to partner with TAT in its marketing activities, participate in travel shows in Thailand and overseas, and get additional publicity via TAT’s marketing tools at the Thailand Tourism Awards.

Full information on the Awards can be found at https://tourismawards.tourismthailand.org, www.facebook.com/ThailandTourismAwardsNew, or Line Official Account: @tourismawards. (NNT)



























