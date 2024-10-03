Subaru’s midnight joyride ends in Jomtien solar cell showdown

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of October 2, a black Subaru SUV made a dramatic entrance into a solar cell sales shop on Jomtien Second Road – though not quite the way anyone intended. At approximately 3 a.m., the vehicle lost control and crashed into the store, resulting in a spectacular shattering of glass windows and some rather startled solar panels.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Kattipat J, and his passenger, 42-year-old Piyabutr A, were both injured in the incident, although thankfully their injuries were minor. Rescue personnel quickly swooped in, providing first aid and transporting the duo to the hospital. As the plot thickened, 40-year-old Tosapol M emerged from the shadows, claiming to be the driver of the vehicle, adding an unexpected twist to the tale.







Surveillance footage captured the Subaru speeding down the road, where it appeared to have a mind of its own, careening into the solar shop like a contestant on a bizarre game show. “I thought it was part of the light show,” one local quipped, as onlookers gathered to assess the wreckage. Luckily, traffic on the main road had slowed, sparing bystanders from a potentially worse disaster.

Pol Lt. Nathabadin Thong-in expressed a touch of scepticism over the conflicting driver claims. “We’ll need to review the footage and perhaps check the driver’s blood alcohol levels,” he stated, adjusting his notepad as if preparing for an episode of “CSI: Jomtien.” “If we find he’s over the limit, then legal action will be as certain as the sunrise.”

As the Subaru awaits its fate in the local repair shop, the solar cell shop is left with a new look – one that’s certainly brighter than it was before, even if a little more shattered. Here’s hoping Kattipat and Tosapol will remember to keep their vehicles on the road next time – and to perhaps invest in a less chaotic way to power their adventures.





































