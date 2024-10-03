School bus fire victims remembered at Pattaya Lions forum fundraising meeting

PATTAYA, Thailand – A meeting chaired by Chanyut Hengtrakul, former Secretary to the Minister of Education, and Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya, was held at Pattaya City Hall on October 2 to discuss fundraising efforts for the upcoming 61st Orient and Southeast Asian Lions Forum (OSEAL), scheduled for November 14-17, at the PEACH International Convention Center, Royal Cliff Beach Hotels.

The meeting began with a minute of silence in memory of the students and teachers from Wat Khao Phraya Sangkaram School in Uthai Thani, who tragically lost their lives in a recent bus fire in Bangkok. Chanyut remarked, “It is important for us to remember those who have suffered during this difficult time as we move forward with our plans for the forum.”







Chanyut provided updates on the fundraising efforts for the OSEAL Forum, which is expected to attract over 20,000 participants from 16 countries. “The forum aims to bolster Pattaya’s international image and highlight our commitment to cultural exchange,” he said. Sponsors will receive various benefits, including logo placements on promotional materials like billboards, websites, and QR codes, as well as opportunities to participate in local cultural events such as Loy Krathong and special hotel accommodation packages.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the significance of the forum for the city and introduced the “Taktai” application, a 24-hour tourist support app designed to assist attendees during their stay. “We want to ensure that every participant feels welcomed and supported during their time in Pattaya,” he stated. He also encouraged written proposals from those seeking further collaboration with the event.

Rattakit Hengtrakul, former Advisor to the Deputy Minister of Interior, suggested adding Thai language content to the OSEAL website to improve local understanding of the forum. “It’s essential that we make this event accessible to everyone in our community,” he noted.

Several businesses have already pledged financial support, including Mitr Yont Pattaya, Highland Park Pool Villa, and Honey Group, each contributing 50,000 Baht. Currently, a total of 250,000 Baht has been raised. Chanyut concluded the meeting by encouraging local businesses and residents to display the “Welcome” logo for the forum. “Let’s show our hospitality and pride in Pattaya,” he said, also announcing plans to install public welcome banners across the city to greet participants.





































