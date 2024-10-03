Pattaya officials conduct fire safety inspections on Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – A team of administrative and municipal officials conducted inspections of entertainment venues along Walking Street in South Pattaya on the evening of October 1, focusing on enhancing fire safety standards and preventing potential fire-related incidents.

The inspections primarily assessed fire escape routes and the adequacy of fire extinguishing equipment installed by venue operators. Officials reported that the entertainment venues were well-equipped, with sufficient fire extinguishers and clearly marked fire exits visible to tourists. “It’s crucial that visitors can see and access these exits easily,” stated Banglamung District Chief Weekit Manarojkit.







In addition to checking equipment, officials provided guidance to venue operators on the importance of regularly inspecting fire extinguishers and alarm systems. They also emphasized the necessity of conducting staff training to ensure that employees can effectively assist tourists during a fire emergency.

With the high season approaching and an expected surge in tourist arrivals, Weekit noted that the inspection aimed to instil confidence in the safety of local attractions, particularly along Walking Street. “We want tourists to feel secure knowing that safety measures are in place, including emergency exits and fire alarm signs,” he explained.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet reinforced the commitment of Pattaya City to collaborate with Banglamung District and various agencies, including the Building Control Office, to enforce fire safety measures. “We are dedicated to ensuring that all fire exits and extinguishers are functional and easily accessible,” he asserted. Officials plan to conduct thorough checks on all establishments, emphasizing the critical importance of safeguarding the lives and property of tourists visiting Pattaya.





































