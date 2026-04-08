Students explore Pattaya’s smart city vision during City Hall study visit

PATTAYA, Thailand – City secretary Phumpipat Kamolnat, together with assistant secretary Pittaya Piromon, welcomed a group of international students and teachers from Regent International School Pattaya during an educational visit at Meeting Room 131 of Pattaya City Hall.

The delegation engaged in discussions and exchanged views on current urban challenges and the future development direction of Pattaya, focusing on how the city is adapting to rapid technological and social changes.

During the session, Phumpipat introduced the city’s digital platform Pattaya Connect, which integrates real-time urban data including traffic updates, CCTV monitoring, weather conditions, and emergency alerts. The system is designed to enhance municipal efficiency, support faster decision-making, and strengthen Pattaya’s transition toward a Smart City model.

Students also shared their perspectives on urban development, highlighting the importance of transparent governance, accessible public information, environmentally friendly city planning, safer transport systems, and greater public participation in decision-making processes.

The visit was seen as an important step in fostering mutual understanding between young international residents and city administrators, while opening new perspectives on how Pattaya can evolve in line with future global urban trends.





































