Khao Kheow Open Zoo keeps wildlife cool with fruit ice treats and enrichment activities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Khao Kheow Open Zoo, located just about a one-hour drive from Pattaya, has launched special heat-relief measures for wildlife as temperatures continue to rise, introducing “fruit ice treats” and a range of enrichment activities to help animals stay cool, active, and mentally stimulated.

According to zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi, the initiative includes frozen fruit-based treats given to a variety of animals such as gibbons, sun bears, Asiatic black bears, and spotted hyenas. The icy snacks are designed to help lower body temperature while encouraging natural foraging behaviors and playful interaction with food.

In addition to frozen treats, the zoo has implemented several cooling measures across different enclosures. Some animals, including two-toed sloths and giant anteaters, receive regular bathing sessions, while carnivores such as tigers and hyenas are provided with frozen food items. Primates like orangutans and chimpanzees are also given fruit ice treats to encourage natural feeding behaviors.

At the African savanna zone, sprinkler systems have been installed to reduce heat and maintain humidity for animals such as giraffes and ostriches. Meanwhile, capybaras are provided with water pools for cooling off, supporting their natural behavior of soaking in water during hot weather.

The zoo’s popular pygmy hippopotamus “Moo Deng” also enjoyed fresh watermelon prepared by caretakers, delighting visitors with its playful and lively feeding behavior.



Officials also highlighted the use of food enrichment techniques, where food is hidden or specially arranged to encourage animals to search, sniff, and move around—helping improve both physical activity and mental stimulation.

The zoo emphasized that animal enrichment programs are a key part of its welfare strategy, especially during extreme heat, helping reduce stress and improve overall health and quality of life for wildlife.





































