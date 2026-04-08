Pattaya police nab suspect in violent street robbery of female model amid shocking claims

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a street robbery involving a female model in Pattaya, following a rapid investigation and CCTV tracking, April 6.

Police from Banglamung Police Station, led by senior investigative officers, detained Phattanawat Chuthep, also known as “Palm,” at a construction worker camp in South Pattaya. Officers also seized clothing believed to have been worn during the incident.

The arrest followed an incident in the early hours when the suspect allegedly rode a motorcycle alongside a female model working at a nightlife venue, before forcing her off balance and grabbing a bag containing approximately 7,000 baht in cash, then fleeing the scene.

After reviewing CCTV footage and tracing the escape route, police were able to locate and arrest the suspect within hours.

During questioning, the suspect admitted involvement, but claimed his intention was not to steal. He alleged he acted impulsively and made inappropriate physical contact with the victim before the situation escalated and the motorcycle incident occurred. He also claimed he panicked when bystanders arrived and fled the scene.





The suspect further stated that he had consumed substances prior to the incident and claimed to suffer from a mental health condition, saying he sometimes loses self-control. However, investigators have expressed skepticism, noting inconsistencies with the victim’s statement and evidence of stolen property.

Police also revealed that the suspect has a prior record involving multiple indecency-related arrests. Authorities are continuing to gather evidence for formal prosecution.





































