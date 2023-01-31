Stuck accelerator plummets pickup into four cars and house

A Chonburi woman who backed her pickup into four cars and a neighbor’s house claimed the accelerator stuck.

Thichanyachida Taha, 29, said she was backing her Mitsubishi truck out of the garage to wash it, but the gas pedal stuck. She couldn’t brake and lost control.







The pickup smashed four parked vehicles and ended up knocking down part of a wall of a neighbor’s house on Soi Ban Angkaew in Nong Yai.

Police told Thichanyachida would be responsible for all damage. She returned home to check if she had insurance.

































