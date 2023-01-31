Burning trash blamed for Huay Yai wildfire

Burning trash is being blamed for sparking a wildfire that consumed piles of disused power lines in Huay Yai.

Seven fire trucks responded to the Jan. 28 blaze next to the old motocross track in Moo 11 village. Battling strong winds, firefighters needed an hour to knock down the flames. No one was injured.

Kanchid Worwan, 50, said the fire began in a vacant lot were local residents have been illegally burning trash. Whipped by the winds, the flames jumped the brush near piles of old wires he was employed to watch over. The fire did not begin in the wires, he emphasized.

The cables had been cut down by the Provincial Electricity Authority after new wires were laid underground. The wires were left in a field before they were to be hauled away.