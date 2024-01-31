Strong Tourism Community initiative reinforces tourist safety in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a significant move to enhance tourist safety, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led a pivotal training program along Pattaya’s iconic Walking Street last week. The initiative, now in its second phase, focused on equipping security personnel with advanced skills to ensure a secure environment for tourists.

The program, a collaborative effort by Pattaya City, Tourist Police, and relevant agencies, aimed to elevate the knowledge and skills of security personnel. Aligned with the “Strong Tourism Community” (S.T.C.) project, the training aimed to make security personnel proficient in maintaining safety and well-versed in Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) techniques.







The overarching goal was to instill confidence in tourists by ensuring high-quality, secure services. The project also encouraged public participation and readiness to assist tourists, ultimately reducing incidents involving visitors. A total of 110 participants from 34 service establishments actively participated, showcasing widespread cooperation for the cause.

The inauguration drew key figures from various authorities, including Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensan, Chief of Investigation, Tourist Police Division 4, Region 2, Bureau of Tourist Police, Pol. Lt. Gen. Kavinwut Ariyasuriwong, Deputy Director of Immigration Police, Chonburi Province, and Ekarat Kantaro, Director of the Marine Department (Pattaya Office), among others.































