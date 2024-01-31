Domestic dispute leads to knife wound in Pattaya condo

By Pattaya Mail
Distraught Ms. C receives medical treatment from paramedics for her cut right hand, a result of an accidental injury during a domestic argument with her husband.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police and a rescue unit rushed to a condominium in Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram off Jomtien Beach at 3 a.m. on January 30, following a report of an injury caused by a sharp instrument within a room on the 7th floor. They discovered Ms. C a 27-year-old woman, in a distraught state. Her right hand bore a severe wound, and the floor was stained with profuse bleeding.

According to Ms. C the altercation ensued from a heated argument with her husband, a British national. In an attempt to seize a fruit peeling knife, approximately 15 centimeters long, the situation escalated, leading to her husband gaining control of the knife. Distressed, Ms. C made a second attempt to retrieve the knife, resulting in the accidental injury to her hand.



The Pattaya City Police Station initiated a preliminary investigation, indicating that both parties involved, including the injured woman and her British husband would be further questioned at the police station to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.













