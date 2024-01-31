Pattaya officials show gratitude to dedicated city cleaning staff

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, along with deputy mayors and municipal council members, visited the Waste Management Operation Center in east Pattaya, distributing 200 sets of essential items to cleaning staff as a token of gratitude for their dedication.

The sets included 5-kilogram bags of rice and trays of eggs. Expressing New Year’s wishes, Mayor Poramet thanked the staff for their diligence and significant contribution to maintaining cleanliness in Pattaya. He emphasized their crucial role in making the city a source of pride.







Officials encouraged the staff to continue their duties with honesty and integrity, fostering unity. The gesture aims to acknowledge the staff’s hard work, ensuring a positive and efficient working environment for Pattaya and its residents.































