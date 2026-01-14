Stricter action under ‘Better Pattaya’ targets beggars, homeless and trafficking networks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Pattaya have intensified ongoing efforts to regulate begging and address issues involving homeless and destitute individuals, as part of the city’s wider #BetterPattaya initiative aimed at improving public order and social welfare.

Local officials said the campaign focuses not only on law enforcement but also on providing assistance to vulnerable people, particularly those affected by poverty, homelessness, exploitation, or suspected human trafficking. Operations are being carried out continuously, with coordinated inspections in key tourist areas, public spaces, and transport hubs.







Officials stressed that organized begging and human trafficking networks remain a concern, especially in areas with high tourist traffic. As a result, authorities are working closely with social welfare agencies to identify individuals in need of help, separate victims from exploitative networks, and ensure appropriate legal action against offenders.

People found begging or living on the streets are being assessed on a case-by-case basis. Those requiring assistance are referred to shelters, rehabilitation programs, or social support services under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.



Authorities have called on residents and visitors to play an active role by reporting cases of begging, suspected human trafficking, or individuals facing social hardship. Reports can be made through the Social Development hotline 1300, which operates free of charge, 24 hours a day.

Officials said public cooperation is vital to ensuring Pattaya remains safe, orderly, and compassionate, while also protecting vulnerable individuals from exploitation and helping them reintegrate into society.



































