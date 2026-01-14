Pattaya City updates progress on Khao Noi road upgrade, public voices mixed reactions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have provided an update on the ongoing road improvement works along Soi Khao Noi, confirming that the project is currently in the stage of adjusting and trimming drainage covers to improve road surface alignment, Jan 13.

City authorities said the work is part of broader efforts to upgrade road conditions and infrastructure, following long-standing complaints about uneven surfaces and poor repairs after utility works.







The update has drawn significant public attention, with residents sharing a mix of praise and criticism online. Some commenters welcomed the improvements, saying the road has been rough for years and crediting the current city administration for finally addressing the issue.

Others, however, raised concerns about overall construction quality, particularly uneven manhole covers, leftover cement and asphalt debris, and poorly restored road surfaces after excavation. Several residents said such conditions are not suitable for a major tourist city, noting that bumpy roads negatively affect both daily commuters and visitors.

Additional complaints extended beyond Soi Khao Noi, with calls for attention to roads along Siam Country Club Road, Pattaya Second Road, South Pattaya Road, and the stretch from the hillside intersection to Central Pattaya. Some residents described driving conditions as uncomfortable and unsafe, comparing the experience to riding on a racetrack.

Residents also asked for clearer information on which sections of Soi Khao Noi are being upgraded, so they can better plan their travel routes during construction.

City officials said they are aware of the feedback and emphasized that inspections will continue to ensure drainage covers and road surfaces are properly leveled before final acceptance of the work. The city has urged contractors to meet required standards to improve safety, comfort, and Pattaya’s overall image as an international tourist destination.







































